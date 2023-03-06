Singer Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi has expressed how proud she is of her daughter Destiny Mirembe as she turns a year older today.

Twelve years ago, before her star began shining, Winnie Nwagi had a child. She named her Destiny Valerie Mirembe.

Throughout her years of stardom, the Matala singer has made it clear that nothing will ever get in between herself and her daughter and has often attacked critics for making harsh comments about her.

Today, Destiny celebrates her twelfth birthday and

In her birthday message to Destiny, Nwagi noted that she is the “sweetest person on earth” and that she if grateful to God for bringing them this far.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest personal person on earth. My daughter just turned 12 God, you’ve been so good to us and we’ll forever be grateful for each step u take us,” Nwagi wrote.

The Swangz Avenue singer further said that she is aware of what her daughter is becoming and she loves it.

“May you continue to bless us with yo endless love, it is all we have. Thank you for blessing me with this beautiful human. I see what she’s becoming and I love it.”