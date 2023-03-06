On Monday evening, Captain Mike Mukula ruled out reports of the demise of Sir. Gordon Wavamunno that had started spreading like a wildfire.

Through a tweet, Mr. Mukula said that although Sir. Wavamunno was ailing, he was receiving good treatment in Germany.

He asked netizens to stop spreading false and negative information about the 79-year-old celebrated Ugandan professor.

“My friend Gordon Wavamuno is getting excellent treatment in Germany and I am in touch with the family. PLEASE ignore negative or nefarious messages,” Mukula’s tweet read.

Earlier, a couple of unconfirmed sources revealed that the Ugandan billionaire had breathed his last in the diaspora where he has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Sir. Wavamunno is the Spear Group’s chairman which entails textile businesses, media, agriculture, real estate, construction, manufacturing, and automobile distribution, among others.

He is also the owner of the now-defunct Wavamunno Broadcasting Services, also known as WBS TV.

More details regarding his health and well-being will be communicated in the coming days. We wish him a quick recovery!