Once upon a time, singer Vivian Tendo was rumored to be too close with Wakiso Giants FC boss Musa Ategenda and reports had it that the two were lovers shortly after she had just ditched Yese Oman Rafik.

Vivian Tendo claims that she did not dump Yese Oman because saying that she ‘ditched’ her former boss is not the right phrase to use.

She maintains that they only had differences as individuals while on the journey that they were bound to take.

During the time she was reported to be an item with Musa with rumour having it that they even held a highly secretive Kukyala ceremony.

The jolly moment saw her land an ambassadorial role with Wakiso Giant FC that she took on for some good time but eventually it came to an end.

Ever since the two parted ways, Vivian Tendo notes that she gave out the jerserys she had acquired to some of her friends since her working relationship with the club had come to an end.

Fortunately, she managed to get herself a new catch in Moses Tinsely who even took the relationship a notch higher and proposed to her.