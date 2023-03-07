Do you remember those days when Jose Chameleone and Papa Cidy used to release nice and soothing love songs that we grooved to?

The two recorded uplifting songs such as Joselina, Tonsuna, Daniella, Meeme Katale among others which enjoyed massive air rotation on different media platforms.

The pair’s relationship could have gone sour as you read this based on Papa Cidy’s recent interview he held with Spark TV.

Having not been invited to Jose Chameleone’s recently climaxed “Gwanga Mujje” concert to perform, Papa Cidy believes his time at Leone Island might be behind him for good.

He says that what caused their split is the uneven distribution of funds and has since asked promoters to book him on his own.

I and Jose Chameleone split business long ago. So those booking Chameleone should book him and not expect that I will move along with him. Basically, money led about our fall out. Papa Cidy

He went ahead to hint about the possibility of holding a concert soon and concerning the venue, he also looked at Cricket Oval.