Celebrated Comedian, Actor, and Film Producer Hannington Bugingo is full of praise for MultiChoice’s new channel Pearl Magic Loko.

Showing on DStv Channel 142 and GOtv Channel 315, Pearl Magic Loko is a 24-hour where Luganda reigns supreme with content dubbed in Luganda.

Shows like Mizigo Express, Mpali, Dilemma, Sesiria, among others are all dubbed in Luganda, giving the local viewers a more relatable experience.

According to Hannington Bugingo, the new channel provides a dimension to enable local viewers to enjoy all content in a language that they understand and he applauds DStv for that.

“I thank DStv for bringing this channel, the Loko one especially. Pearl Magic Loko gives us a dimension of not only having content in a foreign language which is English. Now we can have our guys who do Luganda and I think they will open up to different regions once the base and markets grow,” Bugingo tells Mbu.

“It’s really going to make us grow because they are already demanding content. Having a channel dedicated to content done in local languages is really huge,” he adds.

Bugingo now encourages creatives to get work harder and use the opportunity availed by Pearl Magic Loko.

“I encourage all creatives not to relax because the channel is for every Ugandan. Just be creative, do stuff and they will grow. It is the beginning of better things to come.”