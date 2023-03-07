Veteran dancehall singer Queen Bella believes she can go on to have a successful second stint in the limelight based on the love she has been shown in recent months.

In recent years, Barbara Ndagire a.k.a Queen Bella a.k.a Dancehall Bella has appeared in the gossip columns for her on-and-off relationship woes.

Now single and contented, the dancehall singer looks forward to investing all her time and effort into what she loves the most – music!

Having put up a spirited performance during the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam edition on 26th February 2023, she feels like the timing is right and the comeback is on.

Queen Bella performs at the ‘Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam’ edition 2023 (Photo by Don Mugabi)

While speaking to Sqoop, the veteran singer expressed how she has been motivated by music enthusiasts each time she steps on stage to perform.

She yearns to use the motivation as a stepping stone to make a solid comeback after a couple of years of trying.

“It has been a while since I last performed on such a big stage. Going by the people’s reaction, I think I still have the game,” she said.

First, on her agenda, Bella is studying the dynamics of the current trends in the music industry and she plans to hit the studio to record music that matches the current vibe with the hope of making a hit song.

“I now have thoughts of hitting the studio and returning to music big time,” she added. Bella has impressed at a couple of shows she has performed at recently.