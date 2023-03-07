Ugandan Actor, Comedian, and Musician Richard Tuwangye believes that with Pearl Magic Loko, Luganda content can have an edge over English content in Uganda.

The founding member of Fun Factory Uganda while talking to Mbu expressed happiness in the newly established MultiChoice channel.

In his opinion, Tuwangye says there has been a preconceived belief that content made in Luganda is “local” and for the lower class of people but PM Loko could change that.

“It is going to create a totally different shift. There’s been a preconceived idea that when content is in Luganda, it is “local” but Luganda is a medium of expression, it’s a language,” Richard Tuwangye partly says.

“It does not dictate what social class you belong to. It has been to the disadvantage of people who don’t understand English but the next premium is going to be Luganda,” he adds.

Fellow Mizigo Express Actor Gerald Rutaro also says it is going to become a major motivator for several local content creators who will now start believing that their art can be showcased to a wider viewership.

“Once it’s out there, believe me, it’s an easy way of making things possible for the local industry. It’s possible, anybody can be there. There is no limitation because once people see that these guys are doing something nice like this, I think we can also do it,” Rutaro says.

Gerald Rutaro speaking to Mbu

About Pearl Magic Loko

On 25th January 2023, a new channel for subscribers in Uganda, Pearl Magic Loko, was launched on DStv Channel 142 and GOtv Channel 315.

Pearl Magic Loko is where Luganda will reign supreme and it boasts content dubbed in Luganda with the tagline ‘Tuli KuGround’ (meaning ‘we are on the ground’).

The 24-hour General Entertainment Channel is targeted at TV audiences/customers in Uganda and encompasses MultiChoice Uganda’s ambition to be rooted in Uganda and offer accessible channels, packed with a wide selection of world-class local entertainment.

Pearl Magic Loko is available to DStv customers in Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and GOtv customers in Uganda.