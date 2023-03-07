Former Route Entertainment singer Vivian Tendo seems totally unbothered by threats of Kampala slay queens snatching away the love of her life and husband-to-be Moses Tinsely from her.

Vivian Tendo who recently got engaged to Moses Tinsely in January brags that it is close to impossible for any man to get hooked on her and eventually ditch her for someone else.

The ‘Hajji Wa Hajjati’ singer notes that even though she has not yet started staying with her husband she is confident and trusts her lover so much that he can’t cheat on her.

She explained that they hooked up through their charity works and after sharing contacts the rest became history.

They have since trusted one another hence why Moses proposed to her in a secret proposal that was graced by just a few close friends.

She further acknowledged that Kampala city has smart and brilliant slay queens who snatch other women’s husbands and for that matter, since she has seen all that happen, she is unfazed by what might come in the future.

She is rock solid that if a similar incident happens to her, she will just cry and leave the rest to God to intervene or else stay single till she finds someone else.