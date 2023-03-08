Ahead of his performance in Uganda, we caught up with ‘Ta Ta Ta’ hitmaker Bayanni in this interview in which he reveals the message behind his song and his love for East African music.

Signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, Abimbola Oladokun a.k.a Bayanni The Oracle has one of the biggest songs that has dominated music charts in recent months.

‘Ta Ta Ta’ has become one of the most used songs for social media challenges having been used for over 3.7 million videos on the popular TikTok platform so far.

Bayanni says he had no idea the song would blow up when he hit the studio to record it. “I never expected it actually but I’m so happy and amazed to see Ta Ta Ta is doing what it is doing in East Africa and in Uganda.”

Bayanni says the thought process and inspiration behind the song follows a personal experience which was then creatively out into a love song but everyone can interpret it how they wish.

“People keep asking me this question but it’s a love song. However, you want to interpret it is left to you. It’s no longer in my hands,” the jolly singer tells Mbu.

The 25-year-old’s shyness is easy to see on his face but he prides himself on music and isn’t shy at all when giving advice to his counterparts in East Africa.

Bayanni acknowledges being a big fan of East African music but tips artists in the region to do more collaborations if they want to achieve what their comrades in West Africa have achieved musically thus far.

Below is the full interview: