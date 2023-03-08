As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day everyone is perhaps giving props and praises to their mother or lover for the good and positive contributions they have impacted to their lives.

The day has so far had women being celebrated in different ways as some have been given a chance to host and present shows on different media outlets that are usually presented by men.

Singer Irene Namatovu has taken advantage of the day by calling out and condemning men who force young girls into early marriages.

The “Okuzala Kujagana” singer says forcing young girls into early marriages is very bad as it deprives women the chance to explore and exercise their talents elsewhere in other fields of life.

She also asks men to stop acts of domestic violence against women because ladies should be taken care of in a very special way.

Irene Namatovu also praised women in the arts industry for helping impact other rising female artists and elevating the radar to the extent that they can nowadays stage shows at venues that were previously dominated by male artists.