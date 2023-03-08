Renowned Ugandan pastor Dr. Franklin Mondo says he has lost twenty-seven kilograms within the last thirteen months.

“I have lost 27Kgs in thirteen months,” Mondo told. Mbu. When asked how he has been able to achieve it, he simply replied, “Working out daily.”

Now based in the USA, Pastor Mondo has dedicated a couple of hours of his routine to working out and he also says he had to watch his diet.

Before

For a man that loves his food, Mondo is proud of the discipline he has invested in the weight loss journey. He has had to drop Carbohydrates off his menu.

“I actually do roadwork every day and I watch what I eat. I dropped Carbs,” he happily reveals to Mbu before adding that prayer was also part of it.

He advises those who are motivated by his body transformation and would love to go down the same path to give it their best shot.

“To get here, you must give it your best. Many people are shocked, I am humbled!”