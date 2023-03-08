DCM Empire boss Mudra D’Viral has distanced himself from allegations that he is dating rising singer Ava Peace.

Speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, Mudra maintained that he is only great friends with Ava Peace and that nothing much goes beyond that.

He told whoever thinks he is in a relationship with Ava Peace to clear their minds of the falsehood that could have been spread by critics.

Mudra stated that they are just workmates and his main role is to promote Ava Peace to become a star in the industry.

Mudra further noted that he put issues of relationships to bed since he first wants to work hard to achieve a better living.

He noted that Ava Peace is still a young lady who has just finished schooling and now looking forward to making a living.