Singer Eezzy is full of praise for his wife, Kimberly who recently introduced him to her parents in Nalukolongo town.

Eezzy, real name Eric Opoka, says he made the decision to legalise his relationship with Kimberly based on how she treats him. The two have been close friends for long.

He narrates that he has known Kimberly for more than seven years which is way back before he dropped his “Tumbizza Sound” hit.

What mostly melts Eezzy’s heart is the care and love that Kimberly showers him with during his low moments and most notable when he had been bedridden after being hit with a brick on the head by goons.

He added that Kimberly has been supportive, prayerful, and always encouraged him to go for the best noting that being close to a person who pushes him for the best has been his motivation to achieve whatever ever has achieved in life.

Eezzy stated that in a few months to come, he will walk down the aisle with Kimberly and maybe in a few years’ time, they could also expand their family with a child.