Media personality and emcee Sheilah Gashumba says it is not good for women to get wasted and drunk because there is a lot that can happen when they are drunk.

“It’s unladylike to get wasted and drunk,” says NRG Radio Uganda presenter Sheilah Gashumba who also claims not to drink.

Her revelation seems to have left netizens confused with some questioning how she represents liquor brands and works all night as an emcee without being a liquor consumer.

“What then is she using?” a few netizens have asked. Well, Gashumba has often maintained that she prefers sobriety.

Sheilah Gashumba

Why weed and drugs are a “NO!” for Sheilah Gashumba See more

“I don’t get drunk! I actually don’t drink a lot lol only a few people close to me finally figured it out (and were) like ‘but Sheilah, you actually don’t drink a lot’,” she wrote on her Snapchat.

She hence advises fellow women to avoid getting wasted because they could expose themselves to a lot of evil that can happen when someone is not in their right mind.

“I actually advise ladies not to drink to get drunk, soo much can happen when you get drunk, soo much can be prevented when you drink less.

“Just drink to enjoy responsibly but not to get drunk Or don’t drink at all. Also, it’s unladylike to get wasted and drunk! Nothing classy about that.”

What are your thoughts on this?