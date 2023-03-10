Daniella Atim Mayanja advises women never to settle for less in life and to keep God at their midst as the only way to find peace in their lives.

International Women’s Day left social media littered with all sorts of well-wishes towards the females who have positively impacted society.

From inspirational messages to gifts, women were shown love and that they are important in society and it must have felt good.

In Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniella Atim Mayanja’s Women’s Day message, however, she urges women to be liberated and independent.

The mother of five advises women never to settle for less and to seek peace with every given opportunity as the only way they will remain looking good.

“I normally don’t like to refer to myself as a feminist at least not the modern feminist. I like being the liberated traditional woman, one who does not conform to society’s standards and expectations,” Daniella’s message partly reads.

“A real traditional warrior of God with the attitude and Grace to match it. Don’t settle for less ladies. Peace absolutely looks good on every woman. I mean, kasukali keko oba twongere?” she adds.

