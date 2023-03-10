Local Media personality and Actress Flavia Tumusiime says her second pregnancy is proving stubborn as it has turned her appetite into a field of guesswork.

Earlier this year, Andrew Kabuura and Flavia Tumusiime revealed how they are expecting their second child since walking down the aisle to become husband and wife.

The journey through the first pregnancy was not a bed of roses for Tumusiime who now has also revealed that the current pregnancy has also heavily affected her appetite.

Through social media, the expecting mother of one said that she finds it really hard to eat lunch these days as she struggles to select the type of food that she likes.

She also stated that she now loves her water cold as any other temperature completely changes the taste of it and she does not like it.

“Lunch is hard these days because I can’t seem to find one single meal I like. This pregnancy has been for guesswork for my appetite,” she wrote on her IG stories on Friday afternoon.

“Today I’m having matooke and lentils hmm. Also, I can’t take water that’s not cold. The taste is just different,” Tumusiime added.

We wish her a safe remainder of the pregnancy and delivery.