Renowned media personality Maritza has hit the end of the road for her at Next Radio where she has been working for the past eleven months.

Born Martha Byoga, Maritza has thrown in the towel at Next Radio to focus on being a ‘Spoken Word Artist’ a new journey where she hopes to become a better person and influential to the public than just being a radio presenter.

Maritza has not only been a radio presenter but also a content creator and events host who has made many functions colorful.

She joined Next Radio last year in March after ditching KFM where she had worked for close to three years co-hosting the D’mighty Breakfast show with Brian Mulondo.

Sadly, I am excited to announce that I will be leaving Next Radio 106.1 to focus on being a Spoken Word Artist. I’m taking this big step towards pursuing my spoken word career. I have decided to devote more of my time and energy to honing my craft and sharing that with the world. I have always had a passion for words and storytelling so I’m excited to create new pieces, connect with new audiences, and bring some fresh familiar energy to the spoken word scene. Thank you for being here. Here’s to a new adventure and I can’t wait to see what is in store. Maritza

She has been co-hosting the “The Morning Switch” show with Hakim The Dream and Richard Tuwangye which airs from 6 AM to 10 AM Monday to Friday.

We wish Maritza all the best in her newfound journey!