Sound Kreaminoh management artiste Karoma Beats has released the visuals for her latest music project dubbed ‘Money’.

In September 2022, Karoma Beats surprised many music enthusiasts with her collaboration with Victor Kamenyo dubbed ‘Nkoko Nkulu’.

Her musical mind and ability, despite being up for more scrutiny, seem very promising and she is out to showcase her prowess in her new song.

Dubbed ‘Money’, the new song talks about how the presence of money makes living life worthwhile and she urges people to make more money.

Mixing English, Luganda, and Swahili, Karoma shows off her linguistic nature but it could be her confidence in the visuals that grabs your attention.

The video directed by Fixion Daglus Mikiibi is shot on limited scenes but does not lack in terms of the good vibes which the song is made for.

About Karoma Beats

Karoma Beats, real name Ruth Kabeera was born on 25th May 1994. She is a Ugandan Singer and Actress. She is also an Entrepreneur.

Before taking on music as a career, Karoma Beats was a teacher. Watch her new visuals below: