City Rock Entertainment singers have broken the silence as they return to active music since the Covid-19 lockdown.

The singing group which now comprises three ladies noted that the lockdown affected them so much and they have been trying to find ways how to bounce back strongly.

Having put many issues into consideration, they are now looking forward to getting back to their best by releasing new music soon.

The trio is very hopeful that the new music projects they’re working on will be dope and will have massive airplay.

During the lockdown, they shifted their energies to doing some other different businesses besides music.

The fact that they have been busy with their personal businesses has a little bit caused the delay in releasing new music as they waited for the perfect time to connect without interruptions.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV, they assured the public that soon and very soon they will be dropping new music projects.