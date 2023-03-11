Presidential Envoy on Ghetto Affairs Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman has asked the government to legalize Cannabis for public consumption.

Buchaman wants Cannabis legalized for purposes of medication and he cites it helps in the treatment of several illnesses and other health concerns.

He has backed the legalization of Cannabis in defence of singer Omutume Planet’s trending song dubbed “Chai Wenjaye” which is rocking airwaves.

He asks the National Drug Authority to establish a smooth working relationship between herbalists and Cannabis growers to work hand-in-hand.

He called out the government for not supporting the use of Cannabis during the lockdown as they advised the public to use Covidex which is now not even in existence.

Buchaman also says that Cannabis is important for artists reasoning that it stimulates musicians’ creative juices.