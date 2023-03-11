Any man with the intention of hitting on singer Sheebah Samali Karungi must know that there are some do’a and dont’s that one must put into consideration.

Sheebah Karungi who is known for fronting the feminism agenda says she is not easily lured into a relationship because of money.

She notes that someone who really wants to be her partner should be very intelligent and wise when it comes to approaching her.

Queen Karma stresses that the person looking forward to dating her should be very creative and hungry for success.

Sheebah explains that what she looks for in a man is not his money but his intellect and cooperation in terms of development and handling different life situations as they may arise.

The former TNS singer also advises those intending to shoot their shots to understand that it’s always going to be a daunting challenge for them to impress an independent lady.