Popular Kenyan businesswoman-turned-socialite Vera Sidika and hubby Brown Mauzo are excited to have welcomed their second child as a couple.

Sidika gave birth to a baby boy in Nairobi and they are geared up to host a gender reveal party that is going to be elegant and classy.

Based on reports from Kenya, Lisa Christofferson, Real Housewives Of Nairobi cast member, was the first to make the news public and this was during the screening of the reality show’s third episode.

It is further reported that the videos from the party might have been pre-recorded as Vera had allegedly given birth sometime back.

When Christofferson was asked why the rest of the crew members were not present, he explained that they had stepped out for other duties adding that Vera had just given birth at the time.

Vera and her husband Mauzo are yet to reveal the name of their new bundle of joy but we will keep you posted once they do so.

I am the happiest woman! I Prayed so hard for a baby boy & God answered. I am so blessed. I’ll be a mom to a Girl & Boy wow perfect balance. Sweethearts, suggest names. Vera Sidika

Congratulations to the couple upon expanding their family!