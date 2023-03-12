In her tribute message to South African entertainer Costa Titch, Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi has expressed how scared she is by the nature of his death.

S.A Rapper, Dancer, and Songwriter Costa Tsobanoglou a.k.a Costa Titch collapsed twice on stage amid his performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old was quickly lifted up by his security and moments later was pronounced dead. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Several of his friends, fans, and fellow artistes have filled up social media with tributes and messages of condolences toward his family.

Former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi who met Costa Titch on his first visit to Uganda in July 2022 says she was inspired very much by the fallen entertainer.

She says that his performances made her fall in love with Amapiano music and had been one of her favorite entertainers.

“One of my favorite entertainers gone too soon This man made me fall in love with amapiano cause of the way he grooved on it,” Sheebah partly wrote on Instagram.

She goes ahead to note that the circumstances of Costa Titch’s death have scared her so much. “The way this man died scared me so much. On stage, in just a blink of an eye. Life is so short & precious man,” Sheebah wrote.

Costa Titch performed twice in Uganda first in 2022 at Club Pilsener’s Club Dome Experience at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 16th July 2022 and on 31st December 2022 at the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Garden City rooftop.

May his soul Rest In Peace!