Fresh off the Grammy awards nominations, famous Ugandan artist Edirisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo has been nominated in the International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

Recent weeks have seen Eddy Kenzo dominate the news headlines for his controversial comparison between his songs and the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s.

In that time, he has also released a brand new song titled ‘Bombastic’ whose visuals will be dropping on our screens anytime soon.

On Saturday, the singer was presented with yet another opportunity to add to his ever-growing trophy cabinet.

Kenzo was nominated in the best Afrobeat Entertainer category alongside Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Tems, Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, and Kenya’s Willy Paul.

Themed “Reggae Rise”, the 40th edition of the IRAWMA awards will be held in Jamaica’s capital Kingstone on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Congratulations to the Big Talent Entertainment singer!