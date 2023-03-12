Ugandans have joined the rest of the world in mourning the demise of South African artiste Costa Titch who collapsed on stage and was pronounced dead on Saturday night.

Exactly a month after the demise of South African rapper A.K.A, another popular S.A Rapper, Dancer, and Songwriter Costa Tsobanoglou a.k.a Costa Titch has been pronounced dead.

Videos making rounds online show Costa Titch collapsing twice on stage amid his performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old was quickly lifted up by his security and moments later was pronounced dead. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

His departure has left several of his fans gutted. Having been a star on the rise with several hit songs to his name, Costa Titch was very influential.

The Big Flexa singer performed twice in Uganda first in 2022 at Club Pilsener’s Club Dome Experience at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 16th July 2022 and on 31st December 2022 at the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Garden City rooftop.

Ugandan music fans and celebrities who had an opportunity to watch him perform are mourning his death through social media where they have expressed their grief and what a budding talent he has been.

See more I’m speechless



This is very painful 😓 #RipCostaTitch https://t.co/uNHsqR3lMu — Abryanz (@AbryanzOfficial) March 11, 2023

See more Saddest news for eastafrican Amapanio and Southafrican lovers!! Costa titch was the biggest Southafrican artist/ act from southafrica in east Africa!! He was loved and had performed in Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania and South Sudan! He wasn’t only an artist out performer!! pic.twitter.com/488tSxSSa4 — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) March 12, 2023

See more 💔 🕯️ 🕊️ 😔



May his soul rest in eternal peace 🙏🏽😢#RIPCostaTitch pic.twitter.com/wqEVBJbgtY — Lynda Ddane (@lynda_ddane) March 12, 2023

See more Life is so damn short yoooo. — That Girl From 🇺🇬 (@Ang3linababy) March 12, 2023

See more We are just guests in this world! — Sir. Aludah 👑 (@DjAludah) March 12, 2023

See more Mehnnn RIP Costa , an amazing talent, he was such a beautiful human ! Always smiling, always polite ,never taking himself too seriously , Always dancing 🤣 ! Live long brother , Long live Costa & #Titchnation — Kim Kasana (@KimKasana) March 12, 2023

See more Life is a bitch. Fly high king 🕊️🕊️#costa pic.twitter.com/Juas5ceN6e — BUKA CHIMEY (@bukachimey) March 11, 2023

See more Life 💔 pic.twitter.com/JqiMQYs2PT — Bruno K 🎸 🎙 (@bruno_KUg) March 12, 2023

See more RIP to the man who made piano tangible for many… great performer he was#ripcosta pic.twitter.com/Ktei9ytADz — CHAPAT ™ (@conradgoodmanK) March 12, 2023





See more Costa titch 🙁🙁🙁 — #Goddid🙏🏻 (@DjRoja) March 11, 2023

May his soul Rest In Peace!