Ugandans have joined the rest of the world in mourning the demise of South African artiste Costa Titch who collapsed on stage and was pronounced dead on Saturday night.
Exactly a month after the demise of South African rapper A.K.A, another popular S.A Rapper, Dancer, and Songwriter Costa Tsobanoglou a.k.a Costa Titch has been pronounced dead.
Videos making rounds online show Costa Titch collapsing twice on stage amid his performance at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg on Saturday night.
The 27-year-old was quickly lifted up by his security and moments later was pronounced dead. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.
His departure has left several of his fans gutted. Having been a star on the rise with several hit songs to his name, Costa Titch was very influential.
The Big Flexa singer performed twice in Uganda first in 2022 at Club Pilsener’s Club Dome Experience at Lugogo Cricket Oval on 16th July 2022 and on 31st December 2022 at the New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Garden City rooftop.
Ugandan music fans and celebrities who had an opportunity to watch him perform are mourning his death through social media where they have expressed their grief and what a budding talent he has been.
May his soul Rest In Peace!