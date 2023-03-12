Musicians Daddy Andre and Nina Roz seem to be building another strong relationship and this was clearly expressed during their recent interview at Dembe FM.

The pair who were last reported to have parted ways looked to confirm that their bond is undeniably unbreakable as Daddy Andre did most of the talking and Nina Kakunda just admitted to most of what Andre was sharing.

Nina Roz thanked Daddy Andre for being there for her through the highs and lows of life that she faced and noted how she has a debt to pay him.

When Bina Babie called Nina Roz by her surname, she quickly responded by noting that it’s only Daddy Andre who calls her that way as she cast a wide smile.

Bina immediately chipped in noting that she thought the two had broken up but Andre responded with a “No!”

The interview went on smoothly and whoever was tuned in really enjoyed a lively conversation although Nina Roz had little to say during the chat as Daddy Andre dominated the show.