Music manager Robert Jackson Nkuke Mutima counted his blessings as he showed off a refurbished house he built for his parents on Sunday.

Nkuke, popularly known as Mutima, has been Jose Chameleone’s manager since Wednesday 14th May 2014 when the Leone Island boss officially signed him onto his team after years of scouting.

Mutima who is also an events organizer and businessman says he has always dreamed of developing his parents’ house.

On Sunday, he showed off the newly refurbished house as he shared photos of it before and after across his social media platforms.

To the photos, the low-voiced manager added a caption in which he thanked God and pledged to always do more for his father and mother.

“Nothing has given me more joy than seeing my parents smile, even more fulfilling when am the reason. With God’s grace and in my small way, I managed to build my parents a new house,” he wrote.

“A much better one than that (which) grew us as kids. In my same small ways I pledge to do more, God bless you always Mum and Papa,” he added.

The post was immediately welcomed by his followers including a couple of celebrities who applauded his generous act and congratulated him upon the feat.