Music and events promoters have been urged to always make sure that they first acquire letters of clearance from the National Promoters Association (NPA) before they hold events anywhere in the country.

The new directive has been passed on today in a meeting that has been chaired by veteran singer and humanitarian Halima Namakula.

The laws start with immediate effect as of 13th March 2023 and whoever will be nabbed organising an event without a letter of clearance will have to serve a punishment.

The National Promoters Association is committed to ensuring that promoters follow and comply with the newly set guidelines irrespective of the associations they are affiliated with.

Also Read: Halima Namakula vows to detain a rising artist for re-doing her song without permission

We are yet to get reactions from other promoters to share their stand based on the guidelines that have been passed but what we are sure of is that the new laws are set to ignite mixed reactions as some promoters will buy the idea and others will disagree.

A few months back, promoters were seen embroiled in a wrangle with fellow promoters over leadership and they almost traded punches at Calender Hotel in Makindye as they disagreed with what was taking place under their umbrella body.