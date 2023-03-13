36-year-old Robinah Nambooze a.k.a Robin Kisti says she is more comfortable dating men younger than her because she loves to be in control of her relationships.

In October 2022, Robin Kisti revealed her relationship with Mark Asiimwe ended in tears just about a year after the two held a Kukyala ceremony.

She then went on to note that the relationship was toxic and she decided to leave it to refocus her energy on herself.

While speaking to The Truth Gossip, the former STV presenter said that she is not searching for a new lover as she is into empowering women towards becoming independent and standing on their own.

“I have so many men yearning for me but I am not searching. I am focusing on my career right now and empowering women,” she said.

She maintained that despite growing old, she is not looking at depending on a man for a living and that she can survive on her own.

When asked why she is so much into men younger than her, Kisti admitted that it is indeed true she loves younger men because she is an alpha female.

“It’s not because I want to boss them around. Of course, I am an alpha female, it doesn’t matter if I run the relationship. It’s true I like younger men,” she noted before adding that she does not need any man above 40 years old.