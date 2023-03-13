Week 2 of March 2023 has been relatively calm in terms of controversial stories in comparison to the earlier weeks of this year but some very unfortunate things happened in the entertainment circles.

In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. The biggest story this week has been of Lynda Ddane’s car losing its side mirrors to thieves on Women’s Day.

Local businessman Sir. Gordon Wavamunno also grabbed the headlines after several false reports spread indicating that he has breathed his last only for Captain Mike Mukula to reveal that he is alive although in a critical health condition.

Sheebah Karungi opened up on wanting to date again and what type of man she desires, Sheilah Gashumba faced the netizens after revealing why getting drunk is “unladylike”, and we also reviewed the top Ugandan artistes made by TikTok.

The week ended on a bad note with the demise of South African entertainer Costa Titch who collapsed while performing on stage. We caught a few reactions from his Ugandan fans and celebrities.

Take a gaze at the top 10 stories that were read the most on Mbu.ug below:

Lynda Ddane loses car side mirrors to thieves on Women’s Day

Sir. Gordon Wavamunno Is Alive – Capt. Mike Mukula

LIFESTYLE: Pastor Franklin Mondo on how he managed to lose 27Kgs in 13 months

Sheebah open to dating but ‘not impressed by money’

Sheilah Gashumba expresses her fears about getting drunk

Papa Cidy explains why he parted ways with Jose Chameleone

You thought we had parted ways? Nope – Daddy Andre & Nina Roz ‘still an item’

Top 10: Ugandan Artists Made By TikTok

Proud Mom! Winnie Nwagi’s Daughter Turns 12

We wish you a lovely new week!