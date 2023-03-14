Hassan Kigozi, popularly known as Geosteady, is ready to rock the big stage again at his forthcoming concert slated for September 2023.

Since 2017, singer Geosteady has not held a big concert following his relatively successful concert that year at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala.

Despite his ‘Dine With Geosteady’ mini-concerts in 2018 and 2019 being successful, the singer looks forward to going big again.

He is ready to feed his fans with beautiful performances come the 8th of September 2023 at a concert dubbed ‘Geosteady Live In Concert’.

The singer revealed the news through social media on Monday. “08.09.2023, Geosteady Live In Concert at Hotel Africana,” he wrote.

His revelation has excited his die-hard fans who have been yearning to watch him perform on a big stage again and he is hopeful it will be a successful one.