CBS Presenter and Motivational Speaker Sophia Namutebi, popularly known as Sofi Tebi, has responded to netizens claiming that her relationship with Janny P will end in tears.

In October 2021, Sofi Tebi revealed that she was about to be married, something that many of her listeners did not take seriously.

Over the weekend, she indeed fulfilled her promise as she held a secret “Kukyala” with Magic FM deejay and presenter DJ Janny P, real name Jannesha Ssemakula.

While speaking to the media, Sofi noted that they have been dating for quite a while but had decided to keep it private until the right time.

“I’ve been with him for quite a long time. Have you ever seen me posting any other man’s photos? Have you ever seen him posting mine? But everywhere we go, we are together,” she said.

“That’s the person I always yearned for. We have always worked on this privately waiting for the right time to come. If I want now, I can post him,” she added.

Sofi Tebi says marriage has always been a dream for her and she found all the values she wanted in a man in DJ Janny P.

I have always loved to get married. I wanted to find someone who will make me a respectable wife in terms of responsibilities and make me a priority in his life without looking at the type of job I am doing. I wanted a person who will fall in love with Namutebi Sophia more than Sofi Tebi Spfi Tebi

She is confident that the marriage will not end in tears because their bond is so strong and in case it does, she will hurt, cry and move on.

“It’s okay (if it ends in tears). Is it their tears? They are mine. I’ll cry and stop. I won’t have any other option, it shall have failed. Should we commit suicide because we have been dumped? We’ll move on and find other people. But that won’t happen this time. I love my husband so much,” she told Spark TV Uganda.

Congratulations to you Janny P and Sofi!