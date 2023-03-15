Eddy Kenzo, real name Edrisah Musuuza, claims that his Eddy Kenzo Festival is the biggest music concert so far in the history of Ugandan music.

For a few months now, Eddy Kenzo has been making the headlines for his bizarre comparison between his songs and the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s.

As the dust settles down, he has unleashed yet another big topic of discussion by claiming to have the biggest concert so far in the history of Ugandan music.

The singer revealed this during an interview with Spark TV while expressing his gratitude to Ugandans for supporting him despite a few media people plotting his downfall.

“Ugandans have appreciated me enough, leave alone the small number of stupid people who just make noise in the media while looking for what to eat,” the Grammy award nominee said.

“Ugandans are proud of me because I have the biggest-selling tour countrywide, the Eddy Kenzo Festival. I have (had) the biggest concert so far in the history of Ugandan music, Eddy Kenzo Festival,” he added.

He maintained that despite the increased negative criticism aimed his way by the media, he will never stop doing music because music is the thing that he loves doing the most.