Former media personality-turned-beautician Sherry Matovu has finally revealed why she quit doing music.

The former singer explains that she took a break from doing music to focus on her other businesses to live a much better life than the one she was living.

The mother of four notes that she finds it wiser to use the money she would spend on a music project in investing it in other things like buying a plot of land.

She reasons that investing in music couldn’t bring her the profits that a business venture would. She is however positive that one time she will bounce back to doing music.

I quit music a long time ago and those who follow me closely know that. I last did a song with David Lutalo and that is when I stopped doing serious music. Since then, I do music just for leisure when sometimes I request collaborations from my friends. Just know am a hustler. I will resort to doing music when I feel like I want because I have passion and l love it as a person. At the level I am apparently, music doesn’t bring money back now based on the challenges and responsibilities that I have. Music is very expensive and when you calculate the money you would spend on a music project you find it better investing it in buying a plot of land and construct an apartment that would bring you money instead. Sherry Matovu

Despite parting ways with her baby daddy Thadeus Katumba, Sherry Matovu still gives him his flowers for being there for her and supporting her in different aspects of life.

At the moment, Sherry Matovu is enjoying and living happily in a new relationship with the love of her life.

She disclosed that the person she is dating took six years stalking her until she fell for his vibes.