Dancehall artiste Kassim Lubega, popularly known as Yung Mulo, has hit the studio to record new music with trending artiste Alien Skin.

After a couple of years of an on-and-off music streak, former Leone Island musician Yung Mulo has set his sights on a more consistent music journey.

In recent years, despite releasing a couple of songs, Yung Mulo has been mostly in our faces due to his allegiance to Bobi Wine’s political ambitions.

The Tebakusobola singer now intends to reignite his musical prowess and make a big comeback with a new song featuring Alien Skin.

Winnie Nwagi’s father urges Yung Mulo to support his father financially See more

Alien Skin is the star of the moment having dominated the airwaves with his several bangers in recent months including Sitya Danger.

While speaking to Spark TV, Mulo strongly stated that he is more aggressive now and he will pave his own way regardless of the obstacles awaiting him.

He believes a song with Alien Skin will most definitely bring him back on the charts and it will be released very soon.

Alien also revealed that his goal has always been to entertain people and make a contribution to the country in the best way he can.