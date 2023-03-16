Perhaps most Ugandans don’t know why the National Theatre was built just adjacent to the Parliament of Uganda and Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC)

One of the reasons why the two essential government-owned entities were set adjacent to the theatre is to have well-established personalities support the local talent and UBC to offer them media coverage free of charge.

However, all that has not been met since the two institutions have not shown support to the art facility as drama actors have come out to beg for their support.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Amasegenjje Extra, drama actors Hannington Bugingo and Dickson Zzizinga requested government-owned media entities to publicize their plays in order to gain awareness similar to what they offer other forms of entertainment sectors.

Also Read: Pearl Magic Loko is the ‘beginning of greater things to come’ – Hannington Bugingo

The pair accused the government-owned media outlets of shunning to publicize their works citing that they offer much airplay to western drama TV series.

They add that the fewer publication of their plays has led to a decline in the number of individuals who usually turn up to support them.

They also called upon parents to at least once in a while take their children to theatre to watch drama filmed and played live on stage as one of the ways to curb the western negative vices that are currently eating up the world.