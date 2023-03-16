Singer Liz Pazo, born Yasin Mukasa, has mocked singer Bruno Kigundu alias Bruno K’s style of music saying it won’t take him too far.

Lil Pazo says artists who sing softly like Bruno K usually end up only being backup artists for others in the studio and they don’t gain much from their talents.

The “Emotooka” fame singer further said Bruno K is rarely booked at events as he challenged his colleagues to name shows that he has performed at in recent months.

He heaped praise on himself noting that he is a lot better than Bruno K since his music crosses borders and reaches audiences as far as Congo.

When asked why artists like Bruno K rarely get booked, Lil Pazo explained that most Ugandan music fans prefer dancehall music to soothing songs.

He, however, advised that Bruno K stays doing whatever he does since he does not interfere with his target market audience.