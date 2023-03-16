In his apology, YouTuber and Media Personality Issac Katende a.k.a Kasuku says he regrets that Tamale Mirundi’s harsh remarks on the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, were aired on his YouTube channel.

“To our viewers and the wider public at large, I have been approached by very many people concerning remarks made by Mr. Tamale Mirundi about the Kabaka of Buganda on my channel on our weekly program ‘The Animal Farm’ that ran on the 7th day of March 2023,” Kasuku says in a video.

“As a matter of fact, those were views of Mr. Tamale Mirundi and not in any way my views. I however sincerely regret such views were aired on my channel. I promise shall take steps to ensure such does not happen again. Thank You,” he adds.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

In the said program, Tamale Mirundi mocked Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s health and claimed that Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga is responsible for Kabaka’s situation.

At some point, Tamale also likens the King to a rat and taunts the media for always providing bad-looking images of him.

Netizens have since called out Tamale Mirundi and Kasuku to issue the Kabaka an apology, something the former declined to do.

Kasuku, however, said his sorries and promises not to share content with similar abusive language on the future again.