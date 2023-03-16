On the back of being crowned Miss Uganda Western, 22-year-old Vivian Boonabana aims towards winning the top crown at the ongoing Miss Uganda 2023 beauty pageant.

In a chat with Mbu, Vivian Boonabana revealed that her journey as a beauty queen began as a fantasy at a very young age but she nurtured her desires and took the chance when she joined University.

Her dreams have progressed quite as expected and she is confident that she can become the next Miss Uganda courtesy of her charisma, confidence, communication skills, intelligence, and so much more.

She reveals to us more about her family background, ambitions, how it felt to win the Miss Uganda Western pageant, and so much more.

Please tell us about yourself

My name is Vivian Boonabana. I am 22 years old and from Hoima district. I am the fourth in a family of seven born to Mr. Julius Mugisha Babweetera and the Late Annet Nankwangi.

I recently graduated from Uganda Christian University with a Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration. I have an Advanced Certificate in Leadership and Personal Development that showcases my leadership, mentorship, and community service from Honors College.

In addition, l possess knowledge and skills in Para Counseling.

How did your journey in beauty pageantry begin?

My journey first began as a fantasy when I was a young child. I grew in confidence and contested for Miss University at Uganda Christian University. And now here I am in the Miss Uganda pageant.

What and who inspired you?

My grandmother exposed me to pageants and I got so interested in knowing more about what the winners do for their societies. The desire to be a transformative leader in my society inspired me to join the national pageantry.

What have you achieved so far?

I have acquired a couple of skills and knowledge from my undergraduate studies in Social Work and Administration. Some of the transferable skills are dealing with people effectively, being adaptable to life situations, resilience and so much more.

I have also been crowned the Miss Uganda regional title in Western Uganda. Through my community work with NGOs, I have been able to train over 100 girls in some of the transferable skills for survival in their communities.

What are the biggest challenges you have faced thus far?

Regarding the pageant, there is still a big percentage of people who don’t understand what pageantry is and therefore end up giving negative remarks about it.

How did winning the Miss Uganda Western pageant feel like?

Wow! It felt so magical, joyful, and memorable. I felt lucky to have been crowned and it intensified my dimension of passion and has since increased my level of responsibility.

How were you able to achieve that?

I attribute my victory to God. He has been at the center of it all. His love, mercy, and favor have been so pivotal in this win. I am also confident and have a strong belief in myself in whatever I set out to do.

What has it added to your brand?

Being Miss Uganda West has propelled me to be in a better position to serve in the community. It has increased my visibility and that is an avenue for opportunities.

As Miss Uganda West, I now have a platform for advocacy for societal issues to raise awareness and create a positive impact. Networking doors have been opened to interact with influential people and I have chances to make connections that lead to future collaboration.

Miss Uganda has given me more confidence and skills that make me more marketable and a well all-around person. I view myself as an agent of change sent to transform small communities and the nation at large.

What do you aim to achieve in the ongoing Miss Uganda competitions?

Through this competition, I hope to network more with the contestants to learn and form long life and meaningful relationships.

The training will help me better myself with knowledge and practical transferable skills geared toward becoming a better leader. By God’s grace, I hope to be crowned Miss Uganda 2023.

What do you regard as your biggest qualities that will enable you have an edge against your competitors?

I believe that the qualities that make me stand out in the competition are my confidence, charisma, communication skills, talent, intelligence, and compassion.

I am confident in my abilities and can carry myself with grace and poise.

My charismatic personality allows me to connect with people and engage with judges and audiences effectively.

My communication skills allow me to articulate my thoughts clearly and with conviction.

I am knowledgeable about current events and social issues, and I can demonstrate my critical thinking skills during interviews.

Lastly, I have a compassionate and empathetic attitude toward others, and I am committed to making a positive impact in my community. In addition, I am reliable, adaptable, and resilient.

What are some of your future plans?

My future career path is to become a Mental Health Therapist. To achieve this, I plan to expand my investment in educating myself more on the subject matter so as to improve my critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication skills.

Secondly, I plan to volunteer my time to interact more with people in the community. Through this, I plan to organize a series of charity events and offer mentorship to girls. I hope that through all these, I will leave a positive impact on the community.

Last words to the reader

My journey as a Miss Uganda contestant has been one of growth and self-discovery. Through this platform, I have had the opportunity to showcase not only my physical beauty but also my inner abilities, which include qualities such as compassion, adaptability, resilience, and reliability.

As someone who aspires to become a Mental Health Therapist, I am committed to using this platform to make a positive impact on people’s lives and contribute to the well-being of the community. I believe that my passion for helping others, coupled with my intellectual abilities and compassionate nature, make me an asset to the Miss Uganda pageantry.

I have demonstrated my commitment to the community through volunteering, organizing events, offering support and kindness, and mentoring others. I believe that by continuing to do so, I can inspire others to pursue their dreams and make a positive difference in their communities.

I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Miss Uganda pageantry, and I hope that you are convinced I am the best candidate for the title. I am excited to continue on this journey of growth and self-discovery, and I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

Thank you for your consideration and support.

The END!