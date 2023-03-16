TikTok sensation and Sex worker Queen Masolo, born Sylvia Kemirembe, is one of the outspoken and confident ladies who don’t shy away from what they do.

Unlike Bad Black who claims to have quit prostitution, Masolo is actually proud of what puts food on her table.

In several interviews, Masolo has consistently disclosed that there is a section of female artists who practice prostitution whenever they travel overseas.

Without mentioning the names of artists who indulge themselves in such acts, Masolo says that they earn a lot of money.

I am innocent – Bad Black speaks out following police home raid See more

The mother of one questions the female artists’ sources of income and claims that there are brokers/middlemen who engineer the sex deals that see female artists get paid huge sums of money ranging from about Shs20m and above.

Masolo adds that she also tried out doing music so that she becomes popular in an effort to also attract high-class rich men to pay her better sums of money, an old trick in their book.

She adds that apart from the female artists, there are also male artists who always get hooked up by ladies for money when they go abroad.