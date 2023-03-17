In a cheeky video, Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi has responded to the rumors that have been spreading like a wildfire hinting at her being pregnant.

For about five days now, social media has been awash with claims that Azawi is baking a ban in her oven and hence why she has been musically absent.

Without much proof to provide, a couple of online news sources have claimed that singer has made oversized clothes her thing in trying to hide her baby bump.

The rumors have shocked many people including Azawi’s manager Jaylor Birungi a.k.a Sir Jaylor who seemed quite surprised when she was asked to comment about the pregnancy.

Despite remaining silent about the issue, the Craving You Heavy singer seems to respond to the rumors in a cheeky video she shared on her Snapchat account on Thursday.

The 9-minute clip spotted by Mbu shows her caressing her lower abdomen before casting a cheeky smile. She then mockingly laughs and flashes the middle finger.

In other clips, she is overheard asking why some people are so stupid to an extent of spreading falsehoods about her.

Does this finally rule out the rumors? Maybe. One thing we are sure about is that she is working on new music for her fans and it will be dropping very soon.

Watch the video here:

