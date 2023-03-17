Celebrated cinematographer and film director Loukman Ali looks forward to fulfilling his long-term goal of making a compelling Kung Fu film with his new short film ‘Ubuntu Uppercut’.

In 2022, Ugandan cinematographer, screenwriter, film director, and producer Loukman Ali won major awards through his short film ‘The Girl In The Yellow Jumper‘.

While his other short films have been making history, Loukman has been chasing his other dreams and with his forthcoming film, he tries out the Chinese martial arts Kung Fu concept.

Lucy Smize in ‘Ubuntu Uppercut’

Titled ‘Ubuntu Uppercut’, the film features some of the top actors in the local film industry including Michael Wawuyo Jr, Lucy ‘Smize’ Bunyenyezi, and Kiman Lee, among others.

Loukman says he has always wanted to create a compelling concept for a Ugandan production and Ubuntu Uppercut could be just that.

“I have always aspired to create a martial arts film, but have not yet been able to come up with a compelling concept for a Ugandan production. Therefore, I have decided to produce a short film, primarily to fulfill my long-standing goal of making a Kung Fu film,” he told Mbu.

The short film will be shared on YouTube soon and we cannot wait to watch what he has been working on.

