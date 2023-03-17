Just like Bebe Cool, Leone Island Music Empire boss Jose Chameleone is not pleased with Bobi Wine for shunning his ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert.

Fresh from Australia, Jose Chameleone expressed his dismay at Bobi Wine for not showing up for his concert during a time when he needed to be shown support and love following the challenges he faced prior to the concert.

The “Forever” singer maintains that even though he wasn’t on good terms with Bobi Wine by the time he was severely beaten by SFC in Gulu over political issues, he paid him a visit while hospitalized at Nsambya hospital.

Jose Chameleone says he went out of his comfort zone and paid him a visit on his sickbed.

Chameleone says he paid Bobi a visit in the spirit of brotherhood and for the fact of being long-term friends who have hustled together in the music industry for years.

He asks how Bobi Wine would feel if he found himself in a similar situation and his friends failed to turn up to be by his side in a trying moments.

For that matter, he notes that Bobi Wine didn’t display a humanitarian heart as he always claims to fight for those who are even distant from him.

Chameleone now asks Bobi Wine to act better next time so that such an act doesn’t happen to him in life stating that it is not a good gesture at all.