Outspoken drama actor and singer Kato Lubwama has sent a stern warning to all those with the intention of redoing his works not to dare.

The former Lubaga South MP threatened that if he ever finds someone redoing his artistic works he will plot for them to be dumped in the pit latrine.

He states that no man will ever re-do his works without his permission and told whoever wants to redo his content to just create their own.

Speaking about why the local drama series are no longer as popular as back then, Kato Lubwama blamed the media.

He said the media has not promoted the quality drama created by veteran actors and only puts the focus on those who are blown up by digital platforms.

Kato Lubwama went on to stress that he is busy creating new content that he plans to release anytime soon as he hinted at how he has a new play dubbed “Abakunjja”.