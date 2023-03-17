Singer Mesach Semakula has rallied fellow artists to develop a habit of supporting each other during concerts and events that they stage.

Semakula notes that it would really look great if artists bought tables and showed up cheering at one another’s concert as one of the ways to show oneness in the music industry.

The “Onkuuba” singer made the call as he gears up for his forthcoming concert that is slated to take place on the 19th of May 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

He emphasizes that supporting fellow artists shouldn’t only be based on performing at their concerts free of charge but also bringing their families to shows always motivates the other artists to do the same as the industry grows.

Semakula also hinted that there is a possibility of seeing him and his former band members performing together if a promoter booked them to perform at a certain event when all of them are not inconvenienced.

“Mesach Semakula at 46“ Singer is geared up and in preparations to stage his 2023 concert #LiveWire https://t.co/x8eYq4Kwzm pic.twitter.com/FD1BppCd3B — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) March 17, 2023

