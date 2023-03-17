Singer Serena Bata has requested singer-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to make a public statement calling for the release of Kampala’s controversial socialite Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa.

The “Bikalubye” singer pleaded to Bobi Wine and other musicians who have ever been friends with Sipapa after attending the socialite’s court hearing session where he is charged with breaking into the Japanese company offices and stealing Shs169m.

Serena Bata made the call stressing that most of Sipapa’s friends especially the celebrities have shunned him ever since he was arrested and detained last year on charges of Shs 1.6B and jewelry from a South Sudanese national in the areas of Bunga.

Bata notes that celebrities need to show Sipapa brotherly love during the trying moments that he is undergoing based on the fact that he also used to be there for them during his bright days when he used to toss them tokens of handouts.

Recently, Jose Chameleone reportedly tried to pay Sipapa a visit at Luzira prison but he was bounced over Covid-19 test concerns.

Serena Bata also hinted at how Sipapa was feeding and paying school fees for more than 20 children and wonders who is currently taking care of them since the provider is jailed.

Let’s not demoralize people. Sipapa rose from the Ghetto. He has been an inspiration and working hard to support fellow youths from the Ghetto. He was trying to show them that success is possible for everyone. Serena Bata

She adds that since Bobi Wine wants to see people united for a cause, he should come out to speak up for Sipapa.

