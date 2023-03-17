Charles Olim alias Sipapa was on Thursday slapped with fresh charges related to breaking into the Japanese Ujamaa company offices and stealing their property and cash summing up to Shs169m.

The socialite and music promoter allegedly committed the offense in 2019 when he and his other colleagues forcefully and illegally made their way into the Japanese office.

The case came to life recently when police requested all those who accuse Sipapa of having committed crimes against them to show up and pin him as he battles charges of theft currently in the High Court.

Sipapa was nabbed and slapped with the charges based on his alleged fingerprints which were examined by investigators who found them seemingly matching.

He will be returning to court on 3rd April for his next court session.

Sipapa’s lawyer is confident that he will win this particular case since the accuser did not have some of his facts well-tabled and made uncoordinated submissions before the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court.

Even though he acquits himself of the fresh charges slapped against him, Sipapa will remain remanded as he waits for the High court to schedule the hearing of his first case that involves stealing Shs1.6B and jewelry from a South Sundanese that took place last year in Bunga.

Sipapa’s lawyer also poked holes in the Japanese case saying that the fingerprints that were tabled were from 2022 yet the crime took place in 2019 which he is going to challenge based on the database of fingerprints.

Like this: Like Loading...