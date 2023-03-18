Galaxy FM radio presenter Deejay Nimrod believes singer Rema Namakula is capable of being Uganda’s number one female artist if she fully utilises her talent.

DJ Nimrod notes that there is a missing link or something that Rema has failed to execute in her music career to reach the top.

He visions that if she adds more effort into her music career, she can oust Juliana Kanyomozi and Irene Namubiru from their ranks.

Nimrod asserts that Rema Namakula is very talented to be categorized with the likes of Juliana Kanyomozi if she puts a little more effort into her music career as compared to what she has so far done.

He goes ahead to maintain that Juliana Kanyomozi is not a legend and rather only a veteran and a good artist who has greatly contributed to the music business.

He further added that most of the artists who the public praise as legends have done very little to help other artists rise to the ranks.

Speaking about JK, I give her the uttermost respect as a female artist who has braved the storms of the industry for so long. I have my reasons as to why I didn’t rate her as a legend. I to rate someone as a legend, you must have been here for a longtime. You must have hits playing on both the radio and TV. Else you must have got out of your comfort zone and assist others artists as well. Which I don’t feel that Juliana has done. I only take Juliana as one of the respected female artists in Uganda because getting a legend crown comes from far. DJ Nimrod

