Gospel singer Justin Nabbosa has come clean about allegations of having ever been in a romantic relationship with Pastor Wilson Bugembe as she has long been accused.

The Oli Katonda singer set the record straight by noting that they are only very close friends who have been together for a very long time.

Singer Nabbosa and Pastor Bugembe opened up about their friendship during a press conference where the former disclosed that she is in high gear to hold a concert very soon.

She also confirmed that her concert will happen on 28th April at Kampala Serena Hotel and called upon all people should to turn up and praise God.

To further confirm that the two have never been lovers, Nabbosa disclosed how she even got married long time ago and thanked God for blessing her with a handsome husband.

