Former S&S band singer Karole Kasita insists that she is not about to change her dress code anytime soon despite being one of the latest celebrity parents in Uganda’s showbiz industry.

Karole Kasita made her stand about her dress code known while responding to a question of whether she plans to change from dressing skimpy outfits since she is a mother now.

This comes after Karole shared some of her old photos she took while only decked in a bra and knickers.

She notes that when her newborn baby is a grown-up adult and finds her skimpy outfits uncomfortable, she will change.

I will only adjust when my baby grows up and says something. When he says “Mummy your dress code is uncomfortable”, I will change immediately. Karole Kasita

Karole Kasita made the statements during an interview she attended at Galaxy FM just a few days after she announced that she is back on stage.

She is working on music projects that she plans to release very soon.

When asked how she is finding motherhood, she delightfully responded noting that everything is moving on smoothly.

